Irish debt chief says Ireland has 'normal market access'
March 13, 2013 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

Irish debt chief says Ireland has 'normal market access'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Ireland is now “as close as it gets” to having the normal market access required to access the European Central Bank’s OMT bond-buying scheme, but the programme is not an immediate priority, the country’s debt agency chief said on Wednesday.

Ireland sold 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) of 10-year bonds on Wednesday at a yield of 4.15 percent, substantially meeting its funding target for 2013, National Treasury Management Agency chief executive John Corrigan told journalists.

The deal demonstrated that Ireland essentially has normal market access, but the rules of the ECB’s Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) bond-buying programme were not clear. The immediate priority for Ireland is not the OMT, but securing a contingency credit line from the IMF, he said.

