Ireland aims for long-term bond for Anglo Irish-PM

BUCHAREST, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ireland is in talks with the European Central Bank to replace promissory notes for state-owned Anglo Irish Bank with a long-term bond, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Thursday.

Asked if Ireland would seek to replace the promissories with a long-term bond, Kenny said: “There are discussions which are currently underway with the European Central Bank and that are being condcucted at an intense level.”

He was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of European centre-right parties in Bucharest.