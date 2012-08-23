FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland offers first amortising bonds
#Credit Markets
August 23, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Ireland offers first amortising bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ireland’s debt management agency announced the issue of its first sovereign amortising bonds on Thursday in a bid to diversify its funding.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said last month that it was preparing to launch the bonds and together with another new instrument - inflation-linked bonds - hoped to raise between 3 billion and 5 billion euros over the next 18 months.

The agency opened the sale process of five new Irish amortising bonds with maturity dates ranging from 15 years to 35 years.

It expects to raise upwards of 500 million euros ($617.05 million), a source familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

The fund raising will help Dublin further cut its post EU/IMF bailout borrowing requirements, which were trimmed significantly when it sold new long-term government bonds for the first time since 2010 in July.

The NTMA will initially issue the amortising bonds, which are aimed at Irish-based pension funds, with maturities of between 15 and 35 years, the first time Irish bonds will be stretched out to such a duration.

Unlike traditional bonds which pay a coupon each year and a principle at maturity, the amortising bonds will make partial principal and interest payments of equal amounts every year over their lifetime, making them attractive to pension funds. (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
