Ireland wants to use longer bond in wider bank talks
March 29, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 6 years ago

Ireland wants to use longer bond in wider bank talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - Ireland wants a wider deal on refinancing the remaining 27 billion euros of IOUs pumped into one of its failed banks to involve a longer bond that the 2025 issue being used to settle an initial 3.1 billion euro payment.

Ireland struck a deal on Thursday to avoid a 3.1 billion euro payment to the former Anglo Irish Bank, settling the bill by issuing a 13-year bond ahead of broader talks on easing the country’s financing burden.

“We would like a longer bond but this is just dealing with what was owed this year,” Ireland’s finance minister Michael Noonan told national broadcaster RTE.

“We have a more serious piece of negotiations to do in the course of this year for the whole 27 billion of the promissory notes and that might involve a much longer bond, certainly a much longer bond would be of great benefit to Ireland if we could re-engineer it on that basis.”

