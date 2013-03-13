FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish 10-year bond oversubscribed, yield 4.15 percent
March 13, 2013 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

Irish 10-year bond oversubscribed, yield 4.15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Ireland sold 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) of 10-year bonds on Wednesday at a yield of 4.15 percent, around 50 basis points below the equivalent rates in Italy and Spain, its debt agency said.

The issue was significantly oversubscribed with 13 billion euros of offers, the National Treasury Management Agency said in a statement. Eighty-two percent of those who bought the bonds were overseas investors, it said.

The issue represents Ireland’s biggest step yet towards exiting its European bailout later this year and means it has meet nearly all its funding needs through next year.

