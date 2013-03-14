FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland debt chief says may tap markets again in 2013
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

Ireland debt chief says may tap markets again in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - Ireland’s debt agency may issue some additional debt before the end of the year, its chief executive said on Thursday following a 5 billion bond issue that covered nearly of the country’s 2013 funding needs.

“We will aim to have between 12-15 months of funding come the end of December done. That leaves a small amount to do,” National Treasury Management Agency chief executive John Corrigan told national broadcaster RTE.

“We may tap the market opportunistically or we may return to a small auction programme.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
