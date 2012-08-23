FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland raises 1 bln eur via first amortising bonds
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 23, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Ireland raises 1 bln eur via first amortising bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ireland raised 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) through the issue of its first sovereign amortising bonds on Thursday, slicing a further chunk from its post-EU/IMF bailout borrowing requirements.

The five new bonds, which have maturities of between 15 and 35 years and are aimed at Irish-based pension funds, were sold at an average weighted yield of 5.91 percent with the later- dated issues drawing most of the demand.

“The success of today’s transaction demonstrates the willingness of domestic investors to increase their holdings of Irish government debt,” John Corrigan, chief executive of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), said in a statement.

“Today’s transaction combined with the bond switch and outright sale transaction of July 26 and the bond switch transaction of January 25 has in effect reduced the original ”funding cliff“ of 11.9 billion euros (due to the January 2014 bond maturity) by 80 percent to just under 2.4 billion.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.