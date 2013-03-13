Ireland sells 5 bln euros in landmark 10-year bond sale

DUBLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Ireland sold 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) of benchmark 10-year bonds on Wednesday, significantly more than many traders had expected, bringing it closer to becoming the first bailed-out euro zone country to return to full market funding.

The landmark issue was significantly oversubscribed, with offers of least 12 billion euros, a source close to the deal said.

The issue was due to be price later, with the price guidance for the issue of mid-swaps plus 240 basis, implying a yield of around 4.15 percent.