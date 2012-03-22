FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish c.bank head to table bond deal to ECB on Thurs-PM
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 22, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 6 years ago

Irish c.bank head to table bond deal to ECB on Thurs-PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Ireland’s central bank governor will put forward a proposal to the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday that could see Ireland avoid a 3.1 billion euro cash payment at the end of the month, the country’s Prime Minister said.

Ireland may settle the promissory note payment due next week by issuing a long-term bond, the finance minister said on Wednesday evening.

“I understand the governor will table the proposal outlined in principle by the minister yesterday and let’s hope the details can be concluded in Frankfurt today,” Prime Minister Enda Kenny told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

He added he was hopeful the ECB would approve the deal, that could set the stage for a wider deal to refinance part of the country’s mountain of banking debt.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.