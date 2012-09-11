FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland unlikely to tap ECB bond-buying programme -finmin
September 11, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Ireland unlikely to tap ECB bond-buying programme -finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Ireland does not expect to tap the European Central Bank’s new bond-buying programme before it emerges from its EU/IMF bailout at the end of next year, and after that only in case of emergency, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

If Dublin’s European partners deliver on a deal to cut Ireland’s legacy bank debt, Ireland will be able to make a full return to long-term bond markets without using the ECB’s Outright Monetary Transaction programme, Michael Noonan told Reuters.

