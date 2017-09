LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland has hired BNP Paribas, Davy, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS to sell a euro-denominated benchmark Tier 2 bond, according to a lead manager.

The deal will be a 10-year non-call five and is expected to be rated B by S&P. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)