LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has mandated Citigroup, Danske Bank, Davy, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Royal Bank of Scotland for a new 15-year euro benchmark bond issue.

The Baa1/A-/A- issuer will bring the May 15 2030 transaction in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)