UPDATE 1-Ireland to extend curve as it moves to repay IMF loans

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland is expected to bring a hotly-anticipated syndicated 15-year bond issue as early as Tuesday as it moves to repay part of what it owes to the International Monetary Fund early.

The Baa1/A-/A- rated sovereign mandated Citigroup, Danske Bank, Davy, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Royal Bank of Scotland for a new euro benchmark bond that matures May 15 2030.

The transaction will be Ireland’s longest bond deal since it exited its EU/IMF bailout.

“We have seen lower rated sovereigns like Portugal doing 15-year this year so it’s not a unique deal in that sense,” a banker on the trade said. “However, it does send a strong signal for the sovereign.”

The market has been awaiting a new Ireland deal since the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said in early October that it may execute a syndicated bond transaction of benchmark size during the quarter to facilitate early repayment of part of Ireland’s IMF programme loans.

Dublin has won agreement from Europe to pay the IMF before it repays aid from the European bailout funds and just needs the new Swedish government to formally ratify the amended terms in parliament before the deal is fully signed off.

Sweden has scheduled a parliamentary debate and vote on the early repayment of the loans for November 19, according to the parliament’s information office.

While Irish debt endured a bit of a wobble in the middle of October, alongside the rest of the periphery, bankers said it has held up well and is generally stable.

Ten-year yields have fallen from 1.86% in the middle of October to 1.78% on Monday, marginally up from 1.72% on Friday. They have been on a downward path since January, when they were at 3.46%.

That issue will be one of the reference point used by the lead managers. Portugal’s 3.875% 3.5bn 15-year priced in September is another. That deal priced at 235bp over mid-swaps and tightened to 212bp in early October. It did widen to 264bp in mid October although it has recovered slightly and was at 256bp over on Monday according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

“The market is ready for Ireland, and investors are desperate to get their hands on anything with a bit of yield on it given how low rates are,” a debt banker said last Friday. “Anything that offers a bit of value will fly.”

A 1bn March 2022 issue priced last week for Slovenia attracted more than 3.2bn of demand and had a mere 2.386% yield.

Ireland has been absent from the syndicated bond market since January this year, when it priced a 3.75bn 3.4% March 2024 on books of 14bn.

Since then, the country has been on an upward trajectory and seen its ratings raised by the three ratings agencies. It is now Baa1/A-/A-, versus Ba1/BBB+/BBB+ when it sold its bonds in January.

The country has completed 100% of its 2014 funding and pre-funded for whole of 2015. According to an October investor presentation, end-December 2013 Exchequer cash and deposits of 18.5bn had already provided a considerable funding buffer. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Anil Mayre)