Ireland sets price guidance on May 2030 euro bond at 105bp area over mid swaps

LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has set price guidance of 105bp area over mid swaps on a May 2030 euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to a lead banker.
This equals an implied yield of 2.55%. The leads released initial price thoughts of 105bp-110bp over mid-swaps earlier on Tuesday.
Indications of interest for the deal have reached 5.4bn including 900m of joint lead manager interest.
Citigroup, Danske Bank, Davy, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and RBS are arranging the Reg S deal, which is expected to price on Tuesday.
Ireland is rated Baa1 (stable) by Moody‘s, A- (positive) by Standard & Poor’s and A- (stable) by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Anil Mayre)