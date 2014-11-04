FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Ireland sets price guidance on May 2030 euro bond at 105bp area over mid swaps

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has set price guidance of 105bp area over mid swaps on a May 2030 euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to a lead banker.

This equals an implied yield of 2.55%. The leads released initial price thoughts of 105bp-110bp over mid-swaps earlier on Tuesday.

Indications of interest for the deal have reached 5.4bn including 900m of joint lead manager interest.

Citigroup, Danske Bank, Davy, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and RBS are arranging the Reg S deal, which is expected to price on Tuesday.

Ireland is rated Baa1 (stable) by Moody‘s, A- (positive) by Standard & Poor’s and A- (stable) by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Anil Mayre)

