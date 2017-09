LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has started marketing a new 30-year euro bond at initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus high 90s according to a lead.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/A/A-, appointed Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Bank, Davy and Royal Bank of Scotland on Monday to act as joint-lead managers for the benchmark-sized trade.

The transaction is expected to be priced later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Alex Chambers)