Demand for Ireland's 30-year reaches 6.5bn
#New Issues News
February 3, 2015 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

Demand for Ireland's 30-year reaches 6.5bn

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - Demand for Ireland’s debut 30-year bond issue has reached 6.5bn, which will allow the sovereign to price the bond tighter than initial guidance.

At the first update, lead managers Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Danske, Davy and Royal Bank of Scotland set guidance at 94bp area over mid-swaps, from the high 90s initial price thoughts.

The 6.5bn book includes 700m of lead manager interest.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/A/A-, will price the deal later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)

