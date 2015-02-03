UPDATE 2-Demand high, yield low at Ireland's debut 30-year bond sale

* Draws strong demand from pension funds, insurers

* Covers over half of 2015 funding needs in just five weeks

* Raises debt at interest of just below 2.1 percent (Adds final details, analyst comment)

By Conor Humphries and Abhinav Ramnarayan

DUBLIN/LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters/IFR) - Ireland raised 4 billion euros at its first 30-year bond sale on Tuesday, drawing bumper demand even at record low interest rates and moving more than halfway towards its 2015 issuance target after just five weeks.

Buoyed by a 1-trillion-euro European Central Bank stimulus programme that will include government bond purchases, Ireland sold the debt at a yield of just below 2.1 percent. Investors bid over 11.2 billion euros, according to one lead banker.

The syndicated deal follows seven- and 15-year bond sales, also via syndication, since November that have allowed Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), which was shut out of bond markets as recently as 2010, to lock in cheap funding for years to come.

“They’ve really done a very good job of lengthening out the maturity of Ireland’s debt, which will be looked favourably on by ratings agencies. There’s a huge amount of positives attached to this deal,” said Ryan McGrath, a bond dealer at Cantor Fitzgerald.

“Obviously there was huge demand, a lot of pension funds, a lot of life insurers, both from the UK and continental Europe.”

Demand was far in excess of the 2 billion deal size that market participants said would be typical of a benchmark 30-year issue.

The yield was also better the 3.2 percent Italy paid when it sold 30-year debt last month, shortly before the ECB announced its quantitative easing programme, which will buy bonds with maturities of up to 30 years.

When Ireland returned to short-term debt markets in July 2012 following a near two-year hiatus during the first part of its international bailout, it paid 1.8 percent to sell 500 million euros of three-month paper.

But in common with most other euro zone bond yields, Irish borrowing costs have fallen sharply in the past year, aided by a growth rebound that saw Ireland’s economy probably grow faster than any other European Union country in 2014.

Ireland’s central bank on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2015 economic growth to 3.7 percent from 3.4 percent, citing stronger consumer and investment spending.

Dublin sold 4 billion euros in January’s syndicated seven-year sale, out of planned issuance of between 12 billion and 15 billion euros of long-term bonds this year.

The NTMA fully pre-funded for 2015 last year. It plans this year to cover funding requirements for 2016 and to refinance bailout loans from the International Monetary Fund.

Barclays <BARC.L, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Bank, Davy and Royal Bank Of Scotland were joint lead managers for Tuesday’s transaction. (Additional reporting by Helene Durand in London and Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Gareth Jones and John Stonestreet)