LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland opened order books on a 10-year euro syndicated bond at 25bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The deal has drawn indications of interest over 8bn, with 1.2bn in joint-lead manager interest.

The trade is expected to price today via leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Davy, Morgan Stanley, RBS and Societe Generale.

The Reg S note will mature on May 15 2026. (Reporting by Mariana Ionova; editing by Alex Chambers)