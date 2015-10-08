Ireland sells 1 bln euros worth of 15-year bonds at 1.65 pct

DUBLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Ireland sold 1 billion euros of 2030 bonds at its final planned auction of the year on Thursday at a yield of 1.65 percent, below the 1.8 percent it paid at an auction in September, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said. The auction received 2.3 times more bids than the amount on offer. Ireland is already fully funded for the rest of the year and has raised 13 billion euros out of its guided range of 12 to 15 billion euros of debt to fund the state for 2016. BONDS MATURING 2030 08/10/2015 10/09/2015 SALE AMOUNT 1 bln eur 1 bln eur BID-TO-COVER 2.28 2.75 AVERAGE YIELD 1.653 pct 1.82 pct (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)