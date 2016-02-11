FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland sells 1 bln euros worth of 10-year bonds at 1 pct yield
February 11, 2016 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Ireland sells 1 bln euros worth of 10-year bonds at 1 pct yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ireland sold 1 billion euros of
2026 bonds at its first auction of the year on Thursday at a
yield of just under 1 percent with bids worth over 1.8 billion
euros, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said.
    The agency sold 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) of 10-year
debt in a syndicated deal in January, and says it plans total
issuance of between 6 billion and 10 billion euros of long-term
bonds in 2016. 
    
  IRISH BOND AUCTIONS
                  11/02/2016    08/10/2015
 TREASURY BOND    1 PCT / 2026  2.4 PCT / 2030
 SALE AMOUNT      1 bln eur     1 bln eur
 BID-TO-COVER     1.8           2.28
 AVERAGE YIELD    0.999 PCT     1.653  pct
 ($1 = 0.8828 euros)

 (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

