Ireland sells 750 mln euros of 10-year bonds at 0.817 pct
April 14, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Ireland sells 750 mln euros of 10-year bonds at 0.817 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - Ireland sold 750 million euros
of 2026 bonds at its second auction of the year on Thursday at a
yield of 0.817 percent, with demand more than double supply, the
National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said.
    Ireland is already fully funded for this year and since
January has raised almost 5 billion euros out of a guided range
of 6 billion to 10 billion euros of debt to finance the state
into 2017.
    The NTMA, which last month raised 100 million euros via its
first 100-year debt placement, will hold another bond auction on
May 12 in spite of slow and unpredictable talks over forming a
government. 
    
  IRISH BOND AUCTIONS
                  14/4/2016     11/02/2016
 TREASURY BOND    1 PCT / 2026  1 PCT / 2026
 SALE AMOUNT      750 mln eur   1 bln eur
 BID-TO-COVER     2.4           1.8
 AVERAGE YIELD    0.817 PCT     0.999 PCT
 

 (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)

