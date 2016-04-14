Ireland sells 750 mln euros of 10-year bonds at 0.817 pct

DUBLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - Ireland sold 750 million euros of 2026 bonds at its second auction of the year on Thursday at a yield of 0.817 percent, with demand more than double supply, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said. Ireland is already fully funded for this year and since January has raised almost 5 billion euros out of a guided range of 6 billion to 10 billion euros of debt to finance the state into 2017. The NTMA, which last month raised 100 million euros via its first 100-year debt placement, will hold another bond auction on May 12 in spite of slow and unpredictable talks over forming a government. IRISH BOND AUCTIONS 14/4/2016 11/02/2016 TREASURY BOND 1 PCT / 2026 1 PCT / 2026 SALE AMOUNT 750 mln eur 1 bln eur BID-TO-COVER 2.4 1.8 AVERAGE YIELD 0.817 PCT 0.999 PCT (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)