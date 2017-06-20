LONDON, June 20 Investors have not raised
concerns about proposals by the new Irish prime minister to set
looser debt reduction targets or scrap a rainy day fund planned
to offset future economic shocks, the country's head of funding
said on Tuesday.
New Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and newly appointed Finance
Minister Paschal Donohoe have proposed the plans to free up
spending for infrastructure projects in a country that remains
one of the most indebted in the euro zone.
"Investors are asking about Brexit, they are asking about
Irish economic growth… but we're not getting questions on the
debt reduction target," Frank O'Connor told Reuters at the
sidelines of a Euromoney event in London.
"There is a debate in Ireland about our infrastructure needs
and how you address that in an environment where you've come
through a period of elevated debt.
"But it is very early days for the new government, and it is
not in the forefront of investors' minds. You will have to wait
and see some policy before it will become a bigger topic."
Donohoe, who was promoted to the post of finance minister
last week, told Reuters on Saturday that he would review the
planned pace and start date of a contingency reserve or "rainy
day fund" that is set to kick in from 2019.
He also backed Varadkar's plans to free up additional
resources by setting a less ambitious debt reduction target than
the one set last year, a policy that was questioned by the chief
economist in Donohoe's department this week.
Ireland's economy has grown faster than any other in the
European Union for the past three years but its capital spending
remains among the lowest in the bloc after grinding to a near
halt during a financial crisis that swelled the national debt.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Padraic Halpin)