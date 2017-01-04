FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland says too early to say if second syndicated bond offer in 2017
January 4, 2017 / 5:49 PM / 8 months ago

Ireland says too early to say if second syndicated bond offer in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - It is too early to say whether Ireland will hold a second syndicated bond offering in 2017 after it raised 4 billion euros ($4.17 billion) at its first-ever 20-year bond sale on Wednesday, the national debt agency said.

"It's very early to say whether there's room for another syndication," National Treasury Management Agency Director of Funding Frank O'Connor told reporters in a conference call.

O'Connor reiterated a full-year issuance target of between 9 billion and 13 billion euros and said a schedule of auctions for the first quarter would likely be announced early next week. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Dominic Evans)

