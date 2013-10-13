FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland may place new levy on banks - paper
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2013 / 9:59 AM / 4 years ago

Ireland may place new levy on banks - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Irish government is considering imposing a new levy on the country’s banks in next week’s budget to replace some of the fees the lenders paid under a recently cancelled deposit guarantee scheme, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Ireland’s banks paid up to 430 million euros per year to the state under the deposit guarantee scheme, which was cancelled in a bid to help speed the lenders’ return to profitability.

“It was decided the banks should make a contribution to the 2.5 billion euro (budget) adjustment, so a levy of between 100 million-200 million euros was agreed by the EMC,” the paper quoted a government source as saying, referring to the Cabinet’s four-person Economic Management Council.

A government spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.