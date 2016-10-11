FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland to offer 20,000 euro tax rebate for first-time house buyers
October 11, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Ireland to offer 20,000 euro tax rebate for first-time house buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ireland is to give first-time homebuyers a tax rebate of up to 20,000 euros in a measure designed to stimulate house building and alleviate the country's housing crisis, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

The Help-to-Buy scheme, targeted at young people struggling with high rents and mortgage lending limits introduced by the central bank, will provide a 5 percent income tax rebate over four years for new homes worth up to 400,000 euros, he said.

The grant will count towards the minimum deposit required to be eligible for a mortgage under Central Bank rules, which were designed to prevent a repeat of a housing bubble that crippled the economy at the end of the last decade. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)

