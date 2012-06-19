FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish 2012 deficit target 'easily achievable'-fin min
June 19, 2012 / 8:32 AM / 5 years ago

Irish 2012 deficit target 'easily achievable'-fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - Ireland’s 2012 deficit target under its EU/IMF bailout is “easily achievable,” Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

Ireland beat its 2011 deficit target by one percentage point and it is on track to meet its 2012 budget deficit target of 8.6 percent of GDP, Noonan told a conference in Dublin.

He said there had been no indication that the country’s lenders were considering a doubling of the repayment term on parts of its 85 billion euro ($107 billion) bailout after state broadcaster RTE reported this was being considered.

“We’ve had no indication of that at all at official level,” he said. “There are five or six or seven big ideas around at the moment. But so far I have no indication that any of them is advancing as the preferred option.”

