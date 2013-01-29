FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish banks have capital to deal with mortgage losses-cbank
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 5 years ago

Irish banks have capital to deal with mortgage losses-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ireland’s banks must do more to deal with mortgage arrears, but they are well enough capitalised to deal with potential losses from the sector, the Irish central bank’s chief economist said on Tuesday.

Irish mortgage arrears have risen to record levels, with one in six home loans not being fully repaid, as one of the biggest property bubbles in Europe unwinds.

“Much more will be needed to address mortgage arrears,” Lars Frisell told journalists at a briefing in Dublin. But he said the banks should have enough capital to deal with the arrears “even if it implies capital losses.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.