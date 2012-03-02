Irish c.bank gov berates banks over lack of credit

DUBLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - The lack of bank credit in Ireland is likely to be a more serious drag on the recovery than it ought to be, Ireland’s central bank governor warned on Friday, telling banks that authorities are doing all they can to help them lend.

Patrick Honohan said that credit constraints went beyond small firms simply not being creditworthy and that research showed credit conditions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are tougher in Ireland than anywhere else in the euro area.

“Given how depleted personal wealth of many families who would have, in more normal times, been able to fund start-ups and small expansions with their own risk capital resources, the lack of bank credit is likely to be a more serious drag on the recovery than it might otherwise be,” he said in a speech.

Irish banks, who Honohan said were responsible for “massive credit misallocation” prior to the country’s financial crisis, have received 64 billion euros of capital from the government, which is keen to see some of it lent on to small businesses.

Irish lenders have bemoaned a lack of demand and the chief executive of Bank of Ireland said last month that the country’s largest bank was “very keen” to lend money to businesses, but only if they were viable.

But Honohan reminded lenders that they have been provided with open-ended liquidity and said the injections of state capital were almost unmatched as a percentage of national gross dometic product in world history.

“We’ve been giving unlimited amounts of liquidity to the banks, the government has poured in lots of capital into the banks. The authorities are doing as much as they can to ensure that this channel is activated,” Honohan told reporters.

In its latest quarterly survey, ISME, the independent organisation for small and medium Irish businesses, claimed that 52 percent of companies who applied for funding in the last three months of 2011 were refused credit by their banks.