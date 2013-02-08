FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's budgetary pressures despite debt deal - central bank
February 8, 2013 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

Ireland's budgetary pressures despite debt deal - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Pressures on Ireland’s budget remain despite a deal struck this week to ease its debt burden and the central bank will continue to discuss how best to tackle it with the government, governor Patrick Honohan said on Friday.

“I certainly did not have in mind any sort of budgetary consequences,” Honohan said when asked about the government’s pledge that the deal would cut 1 billion euros from Ireland’s budgetary adjustments for the next two years.

“The budgetary pressures are there. They come from a lot of sources, not just this promissory note. This is an important element of the budgetary pressure that has been relieved but there is still a lot of fiscal adjustment to be done and we will be in discussion on budgetary strategy.”

