Senior official at Irish central bank steps down
November 29, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Senior official at Irish central bank steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Irish central bank official responsible for supervising banking and insurance is to step down, the latest of a series of high-profile resignations at the bank.

Fiona Muldoon, Director, Credit Institutions & Insurance Supervision, will step down in May, following the resignation of financial regulator Matthew Elderfield and chief economist Lars Frissel earlier this year.

“A lot of people have come in and naturally some will stay longer than others. We have strength in depth and are confident we can deliver on our mandate,” Central Bank Governor Patrick Honohan told reporters.

