FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish central bank probe clears bank heads
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 6:56 PM / in 5 years

Irish central bank probe clears bank heads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - An Irish central bank probe has found no reason to doubt the fitness to serve of several senior bankers who worked at Irish lenders during the worst of its banking crisis.

The central bank had threatened to sack any executive or non-executive director at state-supported banks in office as of Jan. 1, 2012 whose actions during the “Celtic Tiger” boom caused questions about their suitability to serve.

Bank of Ireland’s Richie Boucher, Irish Life & Permanent Plc’s Kevin Murphy and Fergus Murphy of Allied Irish Banks Plc’s EBS were executive directors before the crisis hit.

“In respect of any directors who are to continue in their roles into 2012 and beyond, and who were in place prior to 2008, the Central Bank has concluded that, based on the evidence presently available to the Central Bank, it has no reason to suspect the fitness and probity of those individuals,” the central bank said in statement.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.