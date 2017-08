LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Irish government debt nearly doubled on Friday, surging to the highest level in nearly 2-1/2 years after neighbouring Britain voted in favour of leaving the European Union.

Five-year Irish credit default swaps (CDS) jumped by 42 basis points to 108 bpsthe highest since end of January 2014, according to financial data provider Markit, from the previous day's close of 66 bps. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)