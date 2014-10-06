Irish Central Bank governor says progress on arrears too slow

DUBLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ireland’s lenders are taking too long to deal with loan arrears and the delays are interfering with government efforts to sell off bank stakes nationalised during the financial crisis, Central Bank Governor Patrick Honohan said on Monday.

“Perceptible progress in dealing with arrears is now undeniable. But it is still too slow,” Honohan said in a speech to students in Dublin.

“The persistence of chronic arrears cases inhibits the ability of government to attract buyers for the banks that have been nationalized and results in higher imposed capital requirements than would otherwise be necessary,” he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Larry King)