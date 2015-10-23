Ireland further speeds up bond sales tied to Anglo liquidation

DUBLIN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Ireland’s debt agency purchased 500 million euros of Irish government bonds from the country’s central bank and cancelled them on Friday in a further speeding up of a timetable tied to a 2013 deal to ease the state’s debt burden.

As part of a deal struck with the European Central Bank to stretch out the cost of liquidating the collapsed Anglo Irish Bank, Ireland pledged to slowly feed new bonds worth 25 billion euros into the market via the country’s central bank.

Last year, the central bank sold the minimum 500 million euros of bonds acquired during Ireland’s financial crisis but, under pressure from the ECB, it has now disposed of 1.5 billion euros this year. The bank is obliged to sell at least another 500 million euros a year until 2018. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)