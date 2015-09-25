Irish deputy central bank governor Gerlach to step down

DUBLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ireland’s deputy central bank governor Stefan Gerlach will step down at the end of the year having already indicated that he did not wish to apply for the vacant governor’s position, the central bank said on Friday.

Ireland’s Finance Minister Michael Noonan said last week that 30 applications were under review to take over from Patrick Honohan and that a shortlist of three candidates would be interviewed shortly.

“The timing of this announcement is partly due to the ongoing process to fill my own vacancy. Stefan had already indicated that he did not wish to be considered for the position of Governor and he therefore deemed it appropriate to make this announcement now,” Honohan said in a statement.

Honohan, appointed in 2009 at the height of Ireland’s financial difficulties, decided in May to retire a year ahead of schedule, saying it was a good time to step down with the economy recovering and banks back in profit. He will stay in place until his replacement takes over.

Gerlach, who worked at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and University of Frankfurt before joining the central bank in 2011, was among a number of senior officials appointed from outside Ireland to deal with the country’s financial crisis.

He plans to return to his native Switzerland to pursue other interests, the central bank said.