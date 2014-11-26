FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Response to housing shortage not sufficient - Irish c.bank
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Response to housing shortage not sufficient - Irish c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ireland’s central bank governor said there has not yet been a sufficient supply response to the housing shortage that data showed on Wednesday helped push prices up at a faster pace last month.

The central bank warned in June that a protracted delay in addressing housing shortages, particularly in Dublin, could put prices on an unsustainable path again and the bank’s chief was making his comments while defending new central bank proposals to restrict mortgage lending.

“Absent such a regime, sharp price rises in Dublin - and they jumped by 42 per cent in just 18 months - in a thin market, not yet eliciting a sufficient supply response, could sow the seeds of trouble for the future,” Patrick Honohan told a parlaimentary committee on Wednesday. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.