FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish central bank appoints Sharon Donnery as first female deputy governor
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Irish central bank appoints Sharon Donnery as first female deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ireland’s central bank appointed its director of credit institutions, Sharon Donnery, as a new deputy governor on Wednesday, the first woman to be appointed to the role.

Donnery, who has been with the central bank for 20 years, will be one of new governor Philip Lane’s two deputies and will be responsible for central banking functions, including economics, financial operations and resolution.

In her new role, Donnery will also stand in for Lane if he is unable to attend a meeting of the European Central Bank’s governing council, of which he is a member. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.