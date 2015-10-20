FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland names economics professor Philip Lane as central bank chief
October 20, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Ireland names economics professor Philip Lane as central bank chief

DUBLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ireland appointed Philip Lane, an economics professor at Dublin’s Trinity College, as its new central bank governor on Tuesday, a role that includes a seat on the governing council of the European Central Bank (ECB)

Lane will take over from Patrick Honohan who decided in May to retire a year ahead of schedule, saying it was a good time to step down with the economy recovering and banks back in profit. He stayed in place while his replacement was chosen.

“Professor Lane’s outstanding economic, financial and policy-making record ideally position him to lead the central bank in the coming years,” Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones)

