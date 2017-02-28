Irish central bank head of financial regulation to leave post

DUBLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Irish Central Bank Deputy Governor Cyril Roux, who has overseen financial regulation at the bank since 2013, will leave his post in April to join the private sector, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank, which operates under constrained public sector pay scales, has struggled to retain some key staff amid a recovery in the financial sector that Roux noted in October had increased the gap between the pay someone can get working for the central bank and working in the private sector.

The former French regulation official's departure comes as Ireland's central bank deals with over 100 enquiries from firms considering moving operations to Dublin as a result of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.