FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Irish central bank head of financial regulation to leave post
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2017 / 2:49 PM / 6 months ago

Irish central bank head of financial regulation to leave post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Irish Central Bank Deputy Governor Cyril Roux, who has overseen financial regulation at the bank since 2013, will leave his post in April to join the private sector, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank, which operates under constrained public sector pay scales, has struggled to retain some key staff amid a recovery in the financial sector that Roux noted in October had increased the gap between the pay someone can get working for the central bank and working in the private sector.

The former French regulation official's departure comes as Ireland's central bank deals with over 100 enquiries from firms considering moving operations to Dublin as a result of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.