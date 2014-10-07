Irish central bank proposes mortgage lending restrictions to avoid property bubble

DUBLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Ireland’s central bank proposed restrictions on how much banks can lend to home buyers on Tuesday, in a bid to reduce the risk of a new property bubble forming as prices recover rapidly from a devastating crash.

A combination of reckless lending and lax regulation during Ireland’s “Celtic Tiger” era helped fuel a property bubble that dragged the country into an international bailout after it burst and left the surviving banks in need of expensive state rescues.

With property prices in Dublin rising by 25 percent year-on-year in August, although they were still 41 percent below their pre-crisis peak, the central bank said it was appropriate to bring in limits on new lending at high loan-to-value (LTV) or loan-to-income (LTI) ratios.

Central bank deputy governor Stefan Gerlach told a press briefing that the measures were not aimed at limiting or steering prices but would probably have an impact on the pace of price increases.

The proposed measures will require banks to restrict lending above 80 percent of the value of a home to no more than 15 percent of the aggregate value of all housing loans. They will also restrict lending above 3.5 times the borrower’s income to no more than 20 percent of that aggregate value.

The proposals, contained in a consultation paper that banks have until Dec. 8 to respond to, also include a lower threshold for buy-to-let properties. They require banks to limit loans of over 70 per cent of the value of investment properties to 10 per cent of all buy-to-let loans.

Ireland’s head of financial regulation, Cyril Roux, said there was concern that the market was getting back to a place where some borrowers were taking out loans where their ability to repay was tenuous.

“These measures have been carefully considered and, taking past experience into account, are being introduced at an appropriate time,” Roux said in a statement.

“As it can be assumed that a regime of the type foreshadowed in the consultation is likely to be introduced, we expect lenders not to accelerate high LTV or LTI loan approvals in advance,” he said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)