Near creditless Irish recovery needs more lenders - c.bank gov

DUBLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ireland’s banking system needs more competition in order to aid an almost creditless economic recovery after a crisis saw some lenders close and others leave the market, outgoing central bank governor Patrick Honohan said on Friday.

“We could all do with more competition in the banking system and I am of course encouraging new investors to come into the system, in whatever way - through acquisition, new startup - and I am hoping that that will happen,” Honohan said in a speech.

“Competition between banks has the potential to lower interest rates further.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet)