FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Irish mortgage rules should not need regular changes, central banker says
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2016 / 2:56 PM / 9 months ago

Irish mortgage rules should not need regular changes, central banker says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Irish central bank's revised mortgage rules should only require adjustment in the future if the economic and financial environment changes materially, the bank's governor said on Wednesday after its first review of the rules.

The central bank eased and simplified the deposit rules for first-time house buyers after the review, which Lane said was done partly to simplify the current regime, which would otherwise require regular updating.

"The revised framework should require adjustments only if there are material changes to the macro-financial environment that require a tightening or loosening of these measures," Governor Philip Lane told a news conference, adding that the impact on house prices of the new measures should be relatively limited. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.