Irish central bank says Dublin has housing problem

DUBLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - There is a housing problem in Dublin where price rise are outstripping the rest of the country as housing supply returns at a slower rate than expected, Irish central bank governor Patrick Honohan said on Wednesday

Property prices in Dublin rose 22 percent year-on-year in December, data showed on Wednesday. Honohan said new mortgage lending restrictions were being introduced to make sure the problem didn’t get worse but that other action would be desirable elsewhere.

“We’re trying to make sure that problem doesn’t get worse,” Honohan told a news conference. “Some of these challenges are difficult challenges, certainly the return of supply is slower that I would have expected.” (Reporting by Padraig Halpin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)