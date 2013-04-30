Irish Central bank says government must stick to budget cuts

DUBLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - The Irish government must stick to a planned schedule of cutbacks if it is to retain the confidence of markets, the governor of the central bank said on Tuesday.

The government has said a deal in February to reschedule 30 billion euros of debt could lead to a 5.1 billion euros ($6.7 billion) austerity programme planned by 2015 being cut by 20 percent.

“Full implementation of the government’s announced budgetary measures remains essential to preserve market confidence,” governor Patrick Honohan said in introductory comments to the central bank’s annual report.

Asked in February about the impact of the bank deal on the country’s finances, Honohan said he did not have any budgetary consequences in mind.