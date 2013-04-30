FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Honohan says Europe must press ahead with banking union
April 30, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Honohan says Europe must press ahead with banking union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - European leaders must not allow an easing of tensions on financial markets to reduce the urgency of building a banking union, European Central Bank board member Patrick Honohan said on Tuesday.

“Financial markets are counting on the completion of banking union,” Honohan, who is the governor of Ireland’s central bank, told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

“We must avoid that any easing of tensions in the markets leads to a slackening in the pace of reform,” he said.

