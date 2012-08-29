UPDATE 1-EU Commission cuts Irish growth forecast

* Commission cuts 2013 GDP f‘cast to 1.4 pct from 1.9 pct

* Can still grow at essential level of 3 pct in medium term

* Health overspend a concern, tricky political calls ahead

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission has cut its growth forecasts for Ireland next year by half a percentage point, a draft document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday, raising fresh doubts as to whether the economy can grow fast enough to service large debts.

Ireland, which returned to long-term bond markets ahead of schedule last month, has avoided joining most of the euro zone in recession but desperately needs growth to accelerate if it to eat into a debt pile set to peak close to 120 percent next year.

The commission, part of Dublin’s “troika” of lenders overseeing an 85 billion euro ($106.81 billion) bailout, said it expected gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 1.4 percent in 2013 and not the 1.9 percent predicted in May.

It also lowered its forecast for this year slightly, to 0.4 percent from 0.5 percent, as Ireland’s open, export-driven economy braced itself for a tougher year than 2011 when it grew by a higher-than-expected 1.4 percent.

“The outlook for external demand has deteriorated somewhat since the finalisation of the last review, particularly for next year,” the commission said in its latest review of Ireland’s bailout programme, circulated among some Irish lawmakers ahead of its discussion at EU level.

“Commission Services have revised down export growth for 2013 from 4.2 percent to 3.5 percent as a result. A slightly larger contraction in domestic demand in 2013 is also foreseen, due to higher-than-expected unemployment and flat earnings.”

Dublin has pencilled in GDP growth of 2.2 percent for next year and could face another 12 months of downward revisions after it was forced to lower its forecast for 2012 three times in as many updates, the last coming in April.

The commission said growth was expected to reach 3 percent in the medium term, a pace it described as essential to buttress the sustainability of public and private debt as well as the recovery in banks’ profitability, the lack of which remained “a source of concern”.

Looking ahead to 2014 and 2015 for the first time, it sees GDP growth of 2.5 percent and 2.8 percent respectively, similar to government projections as it predicts unemployment will fall to a still-high 13.1 percent from 14.8 percent this year.

DIFFICULT POLITICAL DECISIONS

The commission said Ireland would nevertheless reduce its budget deficit to within the target of 8.6 percent of GDP this year because of last year’s better then expected growth and a cutting of the shortfall that was sharper than forecast.

It did, however, express frustration at expenditure overruns in social protection and particularly health, saying they suggested that spending pressures were mounting ahead of another tough austerity budget in December.

“All the interlocutors of the mission agreed that there are no low hanging fruit left, and the needed consolidation efforts are likely to require difficult political choices,” the report said.

After Ireland brought to 10 billion euros the amount it has sliced off its post EU/IMF bailout borrowing needs following the issue of new debt this month and last, the commission said the strong demand showed Dublin was in line to achieve its market funding objectives provided its programme stayed on track.

However it said this alone may still not be enough to secure a sustained return to market funding if the global backdrop fails to improve or deteriorates further and that an improvement in the terms of Ireland’s bank bailout, currently being discussed at EU level, would greatly help this.