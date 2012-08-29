FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission cuts Irish growth view for 2013 -draft
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

EU Commission cuts Irish growth view for 2013 -draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission has cut its forecast for Irish gross domestic product (GDP) growth next year to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent previously, according to a draft document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The commission, part of Ireland’s “troika” of lenders overseeing an 85 billion euro bailout, also inched down its forecast for this year, to 0.4 percent from the 0.5 percent predicted as part of Europe-wide forecasts made in May.

“The outlook for external demand has deteriorated somewhat since the finalisation of the last review, particularly for next year,” the commission said in its latest review of Ireland’s bailout programme, circulated among some Irish lawmakers ahead of its discussion at EU level.

