FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ireland names Investec executive as new debt chief
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2014 / 2:57 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ireland names Investec executive as new debt chief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, details)

DUBLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ireland has appointed an executive from investment bank Investec to head the national debt agency, replacing the man who oversaw the country’s return to bond markets following its EU-IMF bailout.

Conor O‘Kelly, currently deputy chairman of Investec in Ireland, will replace John Corrigan, who is to retire as head of the National Treasury Management Agency on Jan. 4, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Corrigan, who has headed the NTMA since 2009, played a key role in the recapitalisation of Ireland’s main lenders following a banking crisis and spearheaded the country’s return to international bond markets last year.

“The NTMA, under John’s leadership, has made a very significant contribution to Ireland’s recovery,” Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a statement.

O‘Kelly worked as head of fixed income and then chief executive of NCB Group before the Irish investment bank was acquired by Investec. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins and Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams, Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.