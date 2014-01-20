FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland sees quick bond auction after Moody's upgrade
January 20, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 4 years ago

Ireland sees quick bond auction after Moody's upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ireland’s debt agency expects to announce the first of a series of bond auctions over the next two weeks after yields fell on the decision on Friday by ratings agency Moody’s to upgrade Irish sovereign debt to investment grade.

The head of Ireland’s debt agency, John Corrigan, told state broadcaster RTE he would announce the first of a series of modest bond auctions, to raise a total of 4 billion euros by year-end, “probably in the next week or two”.

The yield on Ireland’s benchmark 10-year debt fell 15 basis points below 3.3 percent in early trade on Monday, down from a from a mid-2011 high of 15 percent.

