DUBLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ireland has mandated the issue of a new syndicated ten-year bond in its first return to debt markets following completion of an EU/IMF bailout last month, its debt agency said on Monday.

The National Treasury Management Agency picked Barclays , Citi Bank, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley for a new ten-year euro benchmark transaction in the “near future”, it said in a statement.